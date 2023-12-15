Shuttle driver charged after forgetting young girl in vehicle in Evergreen Park: police

A shuttle service driver was charged after forgetting a child in her van in Evergreen Park on Wednesday, according to police.

Around 4:45 p.m., Evergreen Park police say the young girl was reported missing from the 8700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue. The girl was picked up from school by a shuttle service that was supposed to drop her off at an after-school program.

However, the shuttle driver — identified as 61-year-old Keitheia Adkins — felt ill and drove the van to her house, according to police.

Adkins went into her residence at approximately 2:57 p.m., leaving the girl alone inside the van. Police say around 3:13 p.m., Adkins left her house in another vehicle. An hour later, at 4:18 p.m., another woman left Adkins' home, opened the shuttle door, appearing to check the van.

Adkins returned home at 4:28 p.m. – also appearing to be looking for the child, police said.

Later on, Oak Lawn police responded to the 8800 block of South 55th Court and found the missing child. She was unharmed and reunited with her parents.

Adkins was charged with endangering the life of a child.

The mother of the child posted on Facebook, saying in part:

"Just when I thought life couldn’t get crazier today showed me otherwise. Just imagine going to pick your child up from their after school program just for them to tell you she not there. My heart instantly dropped so I asked what you mean the transportation service should’ve dropped her off, they replied she never showed up. I drove to the daycare/transportation center located less than 3 mins away to go see if they kept Eva there. When I got there I asked for my child they walked to the back and started to talk amongst themselves then came back and stated they didn’t know where she was because she wasn’t at school (which was a lie because she was dropped off) I called the CPD and they told me to wait til they got there(which they never showed up to the center) so I took matters into my own hands to look for her and went to the school and they told me Eva was at school and they walked her to the transportation services van and watched her drive off. I kept calling the transportation services and I know for a fact I was blocked. Eva’s principal then called the number the lady answered and as soon as they asked for Eva she hung up. 2 hours past since she been picked up, I keep calling the police to make sure they put out an amber alert CPS even sent out a city amber alert for a missing child (MY MISSING CHILD) at (4:49pm) Eva called my phone because someone finally was nice enough to help her out. The police picked her up and took her to the police station in Oaklawn.

Now the real story…. Ms. Adkins (New Knowledge Daycare Center) picked Eva up at 2:30 dropped some kids off at the daycare, drove past Eva’s after school program and went home. She cut the van off with Eva in it and went inside her house. After 8 minutes she came out got in another car and drove off. Eva stated she waited a few minutes to see if she was going to come back but she didn’t. Eva then got out the van and knocked on the door no answer she then walked knocking on other ppl doors to use the phone to call me for 2 whole hours. She walked from 87th and California to 88th and Central as unbelievable as it seem it’s true because she’s on several cameras. No one helped her, she then decided to knock on a lady door and she helped Eva. She called the police and they told her to keep her because they were on their way. They had been receiving police calls of a child walking alone asking to use people phones. They picked her up, had the ambulance examine her and took her to the police station for questioning. She is home and safe now, the lady is locked up and imma make sure she gets everything she deserves for ENDANGERING MY CHILD!!Anything could’ve happened…"

FOX 32 Chicago is speaking with the mother and will have her full interview Friday night in our 9 p.m. news.

The daycare where the girl was supposed to be dropped off at, the New Knowledge Learning Center, released the following statement on Friday:

"We are thankful that this precious young girl was unharmed in this unfortunate incident. Throughout our 17-year history we’ve never had any prior child endangerment issues. Our agency is dedicated to providing quality daycare services to our children and their families. The New Knowledge Learning Center is approaching this matter with full transparency and accountability. We have been in communication with the Department of Children and Family Services and are cooperating fully with its investigators."