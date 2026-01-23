Evergreen Park woman dies of cold exposure amid extreme temperature plunge

The Brief An 81-year-old woman was found dead inside her Evergreen Park home on Monday. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled her death an accident caused by cold exposure. The death comes as Chicagoland has seen extremely cold temperatures this week.



A suburban woman died from cold exposure this week as Chicagoland is dealing with an extreme temperature plunge.

What we know:

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 81-year-old Mary Savisky. She was found Monday at her home in the 9600 block of South Francisco Avenue in Evergreen Park.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday. The medical examiner ruled her death an accident caused by cold exposure, with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular (heart) disease listed as a contributing factor.

Savisky’s death is reportedly the eighth cold weather-related death recorded this winter season in Cook County.

Her death occurred on a day when extremely cold conditions blanketed the region. A Cold Weather Advisory was in effect from 3 a.m. to noon Monday as temperatures dropped to near zero. Wind chills fell as low as -25, and highs only reached the upper single digits. Wind chills stayed below zero throughout the day.

Currently, Chicagoland remains in the grip of dangerous arctic air. Early Friday, wind chills were forecast to drop as low as -30 to -40, prompting an Extreme Cold Warning through noon. A Cold Weather Advisory will then remain in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday.

At those levels, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Schools are closed all throughout Chicagoland today. Tap here for a full list.

What's next:

High temperatures Friday are expected to hover around zero, with temperatures falling to -5 to -10 Friday night into early Saturday. Saturday’s highs should rebound slightly to around 10 degrees, though some areas may remain in the upper single digits.

A storm system is also expected to bring accumulating snow to parts of the area Saturday and Sunday, though snowfall totals remain uncertain.