Every state listed on Chicago's COVID-19 Travel Advisory for second consecutive week

For the second consecutive week, every U.S. state and four territories are on the Chicago Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Travel Advisory.

In order for a state to be removed from the advisory, daily COIVD case rates must be below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks in that state.

Illinois' daily COVID case rate is currently at 227.1, which has increased from 182.1 last week.

Chicago's daily case rate is at 177.1, which has increased from 169.7 last week.

The nation's average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 203.1, up from 148.1 last week.

According to the advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID-19 one to three days before traveling from any state on the list, and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

The quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers, who are traveling domestically.

While traveling, all individuals regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations, health officials said.

In Chicago, masks are required in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC requires that all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID viral test no more than one day before traveling to the United States.

"If you’re unvaccinated, and you travel, you’re taking a huge health risk," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "The most important thing you can do right now – whether you’re planning to travel or not – is to get fully vaccinated and get a booster shot when you are eligible. People are ending up in hospitals every day who didn’t think they’d ever be there – and nearly all of them are unvaccinated. People are dying every day – and overwhelmingly they are unvaccinated."

After traveling, unvaccinated individuals should get tested with a viral PCR test three to five days after traveling, and should stay home and self-quarantine for five days, even if you test negative.

If you test positive, isolate yourself.

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days after traveling, whether you get tested or not.