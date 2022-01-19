Every US state, territory listed on Chicago's COVID-19 Travel Advisory for 3rd straight week

For the second consecutive week, every U.S. state and four territories are on the Chicago Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Travel Advisory.

In order for a state to be removed from the advisory, daily COVID case rates must be below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks in that state.

Illinois' daily COVID case rate is currently at 145.8, which has decreased from 227.1 last week.

Chicago's daily case rate is at 107.3, which has decreased from 177.1 last week.

The nation's average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 211.2, up from 203.1 last week.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

According to the advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID-19 one to three days before traveling from any state on the list, and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

The quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers, who are traveling domestically.

While traveling, all individuals regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations, health officials said.

"If you must travel, please make sure you’re fully vaccinated," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "It is not too late to get vaccinated. If you’ve been hesitant up to now, this is the time to do it. The vaccines work, and they do a great job. Even if you contract the virus, a vaccination can keep you from getting seriously ill. One day we’ll be able to travel without taking all these measures to stay healthy, but that day isn’t today. We’ve got to keep our guard up."

After traveling, unvaccinated individuals should get tested with a viral PCR test three to five days after traveling, and should stay home and self-quarantine for five days, even if you test negative.

If you test positive, isolate yourself.

Advertisement

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days after traveling, whether you get tested or not.