Ewan McGregor reflects on seeing 'Star Wars' on opening day in 1977

Forty-five years ago today – May 25, 1977 – a film called "Star Wars" opened in theaters around the country and forever changed the landscape of movie making.

On that day, a small boy named Ewan McGregor was taken to the local cinema to see the film because his uncle – and actor named Denis Lawson – was in the film, playing a character named "Wedge Antilles."

Now, 45 years later, that young boy is grown – and also a part of the "Star Wars" galaxy, playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel films and the new Disney+ series streaming this week.

McGregor spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter – and "Star Wars" fanatic – Jake Hamilton about going to see the original film on opening day, 45 years ago today.

"I think back to that day, I remember standing outside school with my brother. My Mom and Dad picked us up in the car to take us to the big city to see our Uncle Denis in a movie. And that was as exciting as anything had ever been in our lives," McGregor said.

The actor added "And then it was ‘Star Wars’! It sort of blew our minds!"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" starts streaming on Disney+ on Friday