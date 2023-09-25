Ex-boyfriend among 2 charged in plot to murder woman in North Chicago

Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the targeted shooting of a woman last week in the northern suburbs, authorities said Monday.

Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, 35, and Misael Chavarin-Plazola, 26, both of Waukegan, were arrested following an investigation into the shooting Friday morning in North Chicago, according to Chris Covelli, Lake County Major Crime Task Force Investigators spokesman.

About 6:05 a.m., North Chicago police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Victoria Avenue, where officers found a woman who had been shot to death inside a vehicle in a driveway.

Investigators said Calihua-Rodriguez had been dating the woman and was upset the relationship had recently ended, the statement said. Calihua-Rodriguez allegedly hired Chavarin-Plazola to kill the woman, according to Covelli.

Shortly after leaving a home in the area, the woman returned to her vehicle which was parked in a driveway on 11th Street. As she was sitting in the vehicle, Covelli said Chavarin-Plazola fatally shot her and tried to kill a second person who was getting into the vehicle, but missed. Chavarin-Plazola then fled the area.

Calihua-Rodriguez was taken into custody later that same day and Chavarin-Plazola was arrested on Saturday.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Calihua-Rodriguez with two counts of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire, and attempted first-degree murder. Chavarin-Plazola was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, Covelli said.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman yet, pending notification of the victim's family.