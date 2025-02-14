Ex-Park Ridge officer arrested during traffic stop for impersonating a cop: sheriff

A former Park Ridge police officer was arrested during a traffic stop in Arlington Heights after allegedly pretending to be a cop.

What we know:

Scott Pearson, 34, of Mount Prospect, was taken into custody after displaying an invalid Park Ridge police badge and having an illegal switch for emergency lights installed in his vehicle, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Pearson is no longer employed by the Park Ridge Police Department.

He was charged with falsely impersonating a peace officer and issued multiple traffic citations.

Dig deeper:

Public records show Pearson worked for the Park Ridge Police Department from 2020 to 2023.

Further details about his departure from the department have not been released.