Exelon threatens to close 2 power plants after Illinois lawmakers fail to pass energy bill

"I will not sign a bill that does not match the gravity of this moment," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

On Wednesday, Pritzker threw down a political marker after state lawmakers failed to approve a 900-page energy proposal that has electric utility giant Exelon renewing its threat to shut down two nuclear power plants in Illinois.

While a coalition of business groups complained that the proposal would lead to the "largest electricity rate increase" in Illinois history, the governor says what blocked passage was union opposition to the forced shutdown of down coal-fired power plants – which is also opposed by suburbs who would have to pay off millions of dollars in bonds for those plants.

"I think there's an awful lot of room here for us to get what everybody wants. Which is keep the jobs, make sure you pay off the bonds that the various municipalities owe and get the kind of climate change action that we need," Pritzker said.

The proposal also includes incentives for motorists to buy a million electric vehicles and includes a big, new $700 million subsidy for three more nuclear power plants owned and operated by Exelon/ComEd. That is about double what an independent auditor recommended, but the governor said Illinois could not eliminate climate-changing, fossil fuel pollution without it.

"Nuclear's important because it is clean energy. But we also need renewable energy. If you want to get to the goal of being fossil-free by 2050, which so many of us really, really believe in that. And, by the way, 2050! Think about how far away that is from now. But we have to make progress. You have to start today," Pritzker said.

Should a deal come together on these complicated issues, the governor said he would call the House and Senate back to the state capitol to vote on it.