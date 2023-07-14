Experts: If UPS drivers strike for more than a week, expect empty shelves and soaring prices
CHICAGO - Workers at UPS are rallying to prepare for a historic strike if it happens.
Teamsters and local politicians plan to speak Friday about the plans.
Workers and the union have until July 31 to hammer out a deal.
Many drivers feel frustrated, saying the company is taking advantage of them.
Experts say if a strike were to last for more than a week, consumers would start to notice empty store shelves and soaring prices.