Expiration date for Illinois driver's licenses, ID cards extended until March 31, 2022

The expiration date for Illinois driver's licenses and ID cards has been extended until March 31, 2022.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said this will be the final extension.

This extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.

"During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner," said White. "This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities."

The Secretary of State's Office is requiring appointments at select facilities and is expanding online services.

Customers can visit ilsos.gov for a list of facilities that are requiring appointments for behind-the wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver's licenses and ID cards.

The office has also been mailing letters to eligible customers who have expired driver's licenses and ID cards who can renew online, by phone or by mail.

Those who need to purchase license plate stickers or obtain a duplicate driver's license or ID card can due so at ilsos.gov.