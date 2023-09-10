Explosion at ADM plant in Decatur, Illinois, leaves 'several' employees injured

Several employees were injured in an explosion at the ADM East Plant in Decatur, Illinois on Sunday night.

The company said in a statement that the employees were transported to the hospital for treatment and that there is no confirmed cause of the explosion. There are not yet any details on the nature of the injuries.

ADM said that the explosion happened at 7:11 p.m. and that Decatur firefighters remained on scene hours later.

This is the second time in a month that Decatur firefighters have spent hours dealing with a situation at the plant. On August 28, 46 Decatur firefighters were required to battle a fire inside the facility. The fire was in an upper level and was "very labor intensive," Decatur firefighters said on Facebook. All on-duty firefighters and some who were off-duty were called to the scene. That fire was reported at 4:01 p.m. and the last unit did not leave ADM until 13 hours later. Two firefighters were injured.