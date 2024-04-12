EXPO Chicago takes over Navy Pier this weekend

A huge collection of modern and contemporary art is on display at Navy Pier this weekend.

The 11th EXPO Chicago features 170 exhibitors representing 29 countries.

"Every single year at EXPO Chicago there is something different. It’s all new art, " said Artistic Director Kate Sierzputowski.

"We have large scale work, small scale work, you’re going to see a little bit of everything, sculpture, paintings, ceramics, conceptual work. Really there is something for every single type of person," she said.

The artwork from all over the world fills Navy Pier's festival hall, so you will want to wear comfortable shoes.

Sierzputowski said the best advice is not to rush.

"Take one row at a time. I think it’s easy to get overwhelmed by how much square footage there is."

EXPO Chicago runs through Sunday. Tickets start at $45. You can head over to their website for more details.