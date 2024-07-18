Extra-alarm fire breaks out at Chatham apartment complex

A three-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The fire started around 11 p.m. at a building in the 800 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to fire and police officials. Six adults safely evacuated the apartment complex.

The blaze was put out around 12:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was provided.