Extra-alarm fire breaks out in West Pullman; 1 hurt

One person was injured after two-alarm fire broke out Friday morning at a building in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at a building near the corner of 119th Street and Eggleston Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

One person was transported to a local hospital in "stable" condition and another person refused medical treatment at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.