Extra-alarm fire breaks out in West Pullman; 1 hurt
CHICAGO - One person was injured after two-alarm fire broke out Friday morning at a building in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The fire started around 5 a.m. at a building near the corner of 119th Street and Eggleston Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
One person was transported to a local hospital in "stable" condition and another person refused medical treatment at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Image from the Chicago Fire Department