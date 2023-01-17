Extra-alarm fire breaks out on Chicago's West Side

Crews put out an extra-alarm fire at a masonry company Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Flames were coming through the roof of the one-story building at 6:46 a.m. at 4550 W. Fulton St., according to fire officials.

The blaze was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 7:02 a.m., officials said.

The fire was struck out at 7:50 a.m., according to CFD.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

No injuries have been reported.