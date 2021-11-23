Extra-alarm fire damages popular Oak Park restaurant: 'We are losing a big institution'

An extra-alarm fire damaged a popular restaurant in Oak Park Tuesday morning and forced the evacuation of surrounding buildings.

Firefighters were called to 1034 Lake St. around 9:30 a.m., according to the Oak Park Fire Department. Delia’s Kitchen is on the first floor of that building.

Veronica Ciobotaru, owner of the restaurant, had been taking her first day off in weeks on Tuesday when she got the phone call telling her the building was on fire.

A distraught Ciobotaru was on Lake Street Monday afternoon, watching firefighters from a nearby corner. She doesn’t know much about what could have started the fire; it was all still sinking in.

"I don’t know what else I can tell you," Ciobotaru said before walking off.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the fire at Delia’s Kitchen at 1034 Lake St., though some buildings were evacuated and roads were closed.

Summer Piggee has lived in Oak Park for 20 years and Delia’s Kitchen has become a part of her life.

"We are losing a big institution of not only a business but of a really a family — an Oak Park family," Piggee said. "I believe everybody who lives here comes to Delia’s at least once a month. They have the best pancakes in the country."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Piggee said she hopes they can rebuild and come back better. They survived pandemic-related shut downs and kept the majority of their staff employed while most where being laid off.

"Veronica has done so much for this community and we need to support her during this time," said Piggee, who has developed a friendship with the owner over the years. "Like the Chicago Fire, we can rebuild."

The fire was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Lake Street was shut down for several blocks as firefighters worked on the blaze, officials said.

Advertisement

There were no immediate reports of injuries.