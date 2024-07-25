ExxonMobil Joliet Refinery repairs ongoing after tornado damage; gas prices surge

Repairs are still underway at the ExxonMobil Joliet Refinery after it was damaged during a tornado and there's no timeline on how long operations will be suspended for.

The refinery has been operating on generator power since July 15.

On Thursday, the company shared a statement with FOX 32, saying it's unknown exactly how long operations are on hold for:

"We’re grateful to those who are working to restore power to the site and our community. We have sufficient power to assess the damage to our equipment and to begin the work to restart operations. As with any restart, safety will be the top priority.

"We won’t speculate on how long operations may be suspended, but we are communicating with our customers and working to provide them support."

The surge in gas prices locally is being partially blamed on recent severe weather.

Currently, gasoline is being shipped into the region from the Gulf Coast. The price hikes are also being felt in Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan.

