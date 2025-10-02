FAA bans drones over Chicago amid continued federal immigration enforcement

The Brief The FAA has banned private drone flights within a 35-mile radius of downtown Chicago through Oct. 12 for "special security reasons," covering areas from Winnetka to Dolton. The announcement coincided with a federal immigration raid on Chicago’s South Side, where agents detained at least 37 undocumented immigrants in an area tied to Tren de Aragua gang activity. Gov. JB Pritzker said DHS has requested troop support for immigration enforcement in Chicago, and the Illinois National Guard has been put on alert.



As the Department of Homeland Security steps up its immigration enforcement, the Federal Aviation Administration has announced restrictions against private drones in Chicago through the middle of the month.

What we know:

According to a new FAA alert, federal officials are prohibiting all drone flights within a nearly 35-mile radius of downtown Chicago from Wednesday through Oct. 12 due to "special security reasons." The restricted area reaches north to Winnetka, west beyond I-294, and south to Dolton.

On the same day of the announcement, federal agents carried out an immigration raid on Chicago's South Side, taking at least 37 undocumented immigrants into custody in an area known to be frequented by Tren de Aragua gang members.

The reports come a day after Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the Department of Homeland Security wants to deploy troops to protect immigration enforcement operations in Chicago. He said the Illinois National Guard had been alerted to the request.