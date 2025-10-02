FAA bans drones over Chicago amid continued federal immigration enforcement
CHICAGO - As the Department of Homeland Security steps up its immigration enforcement, the Federal Aviation Administration has announced restrictions against private drones in Chicago through the middle of the month.
What we know:
According to a new FAA alert, federal officials are prohibiting all drone flights within a nearly 35-mile radius of downtown Chicago from Wednesday through Oct. 12 due to "special security reasons." The restricted area reaches north to Winnetka, west beyond I-294, and south to Dolton.
On the same day of the announcement, federal agents carried out an immigration raid on Chicago's South Side, taking at least 37 undocumented immigrants into custody in an area known to be frequented by Tren de Aragua gang members.
The reports come a day after Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the Department of Homeland Security wants to deploy troops to protect immigration enforcement operations in Chicago. He said the Illinois National Guard had been alerted to the request.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Federal Aviation Administration and previous Fox 32 reporting.