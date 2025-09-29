Pritzker to address Border Patrol presence in downtown Chicago

The Brief Armed ICE agents patrolled downtown Chicago tourist spots, including Michigan Avenue and the Riverwalk. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino said agents were stopping people based on appearance, sparking criticism. Gov.JB Pritzker plans to address the federal show of force this afternoon.



Armed federal immigration agents patrolled several of Chicago’s busiest tourist areas Sunday, drawing sharp criticism from elected officials and immigrant-rights activists.

What we know:

Dozens of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, some wearing military-style uniforms and masks, were seen walking along Wacker Drive, Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, the Riverwalk and River North.

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino was among them and was recorded telling a woman, "We work for you," when she thanked him and the agents.

Bovino later told WBEZ that agents were stopping people "based on how they look," a statement that fueled backlash from local leaders.

What they're saying:

"We want Trump and his aides to be clear. We will not take this lying down," U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García said. "We will fight to defend all of our constitutional rights in spite of your attacks."

Activists urged residents to know their rights, including the right to record ICE activity in public. Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to address the federal presence at a 3 p.m. news conference. His remarks will be streamed live in the media player at the top of this story.