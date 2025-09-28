Broadview Police launch investigation after CBS reporter's car allegedly was fired at with chemical munition

The Brief Broadview police opened a criminal investigation after CBS Chicago reporter Asal Rezaei’s car was allegedly hit with chemical munition fired by ICE agents outside the Broadview ICE facility; authorities called the incident unprovoked. Rezaei said chemicals entered her car and onto her face, leaving her sick for hours; she and her news organization are working with local police, who expect cooperation from the Department of Homeland Security. The incident followed another case in which Chicago journalist Steve Held was detained by ICE while reporting at the facility Saturday night, raising further concerns about treatment of media covering protests.



The Broadview Police Department has opened a criminal investigation after a CBS Chicago reporter's car was allegedly fired at by ICE agents with chemical munition on Sunday. The reporter said the incident was unprovoked, and no protesters were around.

What we know:

According to police, a CBS Chicago news reporter's vehicle was fired at with chemical munition from the direction of the Braodview ICE facility on Sunday. The police said the attack was unprovoked and the victim declined medical attention after the incident.

In a statement, Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills said, "The Broadview Police Department expects the full cooperation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security into our criminal investigation."

In a social media post, CBS Chicago reporter Asal Rezaei said, "An ICE agent took a direct shot at my car today. Absolutely unprovoked. My window was open and chemicals went all over my face. Been puking for two hours. There was not one protester in sight, I was simply driving by to check the scene out like I have been for weeks, about 50 feet from the entrance. Local authorities along with my news org are taking this very seriously. More to come."

Dig deeper:

This comes a day after Chicago journalist Steve Held was also reporting at the facility on Saturday night and was detained by ICE inside the facility. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Held is the co-founder of Unraveled Press and has been working with The TRiiBE and other media to cover the protests.

Sources told Fox 32 that Held was released early Sunday morning and is back at home.

According to the National Lawyers Guild Chicago, Held was among at least 11 people arrested on Saturday. Reportedly, five of those people are still in federal custody. The people arrested on Saturday brings the total number of arrests during the Broadview ICE facility protests since Sept. 19 to 28 people, with 22 of them released.

U.S. Border Patrol officials were also spotted walking around the Loop on Sunday. It's unclear what the purpose of their patrol was.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said, "I am closely monitoring the confirmed reports of federal agents on Michigan Ave. While Chicagoans and visitors are enjoying another gorgeous Sunday, they are being intimidated and threatened by masked federal agents flaunting automatic weapons for no apparent reason. This is another brazen provocation from the Trump administration that does nothing to make our city safer. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available."

Customs and Border Patrol agents spent another day cruising up and down the Chicago River on Friday – leaving onlookers and local officials confused as to how the marine effort plays into Operation Midway Blitz.