Chicago residents, officials question purpose of Border Patrol presence on river

Customs and Border Patrol agents spent another day cruising up and down the Chicago River – leaving onlookers and local officials confused as to how the marine effort plays into Operation Midway Blitz.



Four boats made their way east and west on the river among river tours and pleasure cruises — some featuring agents masked and armed with long guns. It left onlookers — like James Morro, who owns Taco Rio and Urban Kayaks – confused.

"I'm not sure it's the best place to do enforcement, and it certainly seems like an attempt to send a message, but its hard to parse exactly what the purpose is," Morro said, noting that the river is a federal waterway and it's not unusual to see U.S. Coast Guard boats coming and going.

In a post on X, Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks said, "Our ability to patrol on the water extends the reach of law enforcement."

Morro said he hopes the activities don't deter people from visiting the Riverwalk.

"We're slowing down, it's the end of the season, so it's hard to know whether or not it's making people not want to come here, but I would encourage people to come," Morro said.

In a statement, Governor Pritzker expressed frustration with the entire border patrol operation, saying:

"The Trump administration claims that they are arresting criminals, yet they’ve been detaining U.S. citizens and scaring the public. Illinois taxpayers deserve to know why the federal government is spending their hard-earned money to promulgate a state-sponsored fear campaign against our people instead of supporting public safety efforts."

When not in motion, the boats docked at the Chicago locks — close to Navy Pier.



Spokespeople for the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection did not respond to inquiries seeking comment.