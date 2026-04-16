FAA to cut daily flights at O'Hare Airport by 300+ this summer

The Brief The FAA will cap daily flights at Chicago O’Hare at 2,708 from May 17 to Oct. 24, more than 300 fewer than scheduled. The reduction aims to improve safety and cut delays and cancellations during the busy summer travel season. The FAA may adjust the limit if conditions allow more flights without significantly increasing delays.



The Federal Aviation Administration will reduce daily flight operations at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, the agency announced Thursday.

What we know:

The move follows months of discussion and will take effect May 17 through Oct. 24. The FAA will cap the airport at 2,708 flights per day — more than 300 fewer than originally scheduled.

The agency said the reduction is intended to improve safety and reduce delays and cancellations.

"By establishing this scheduling limit, this Order will achieve significant public benefits in Summer 2026 by improving airspace and airfield safety and efficiency, reducing surface movement in the constrained taxiway environment, mitigating the substantial inconvenience to the traveling public caused by excessive flight delays at the airport, and will meet a serious transportation need by preventing widespread operational disruption at ORD and throughout the National Airspace System (NAS) during Summer 2026," the order reads.

The FAA said the administrator may adjust the limit if capacity allows for additional flights without significantly increasing delays.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson with United Airlines issued this statement on the order:

"We appreciate Secretary Duffy, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and the team for leading the process to find a solution that makes sense for everyone who cares about O’Hare’s success. We are reviewing the FAA order and will share additional information, including any next steps, as soon as our review is complete."

What's next:

To learn more about the FAA's decision on flight operations at O'Hare, visit this link.