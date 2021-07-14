Facebook group created as buddy system for women dating in Chicago

The pandemic put a hold on a lot of things, and for many, that included dating.

As people are starting to get back into the dating world, one Uptown woman wants to make sure woman are doing so safely in a big city.

Lora D, who asked us only to share the first initial of her last name, created a Facebook Group called "All The Single Ladies" for women on the North Side of Chicago.

The group is essentially the ultimate buddy system.

Before going on the date, women post in the private group about who they are meeting, where they are going and when, so that others in the group know where they will be, in case of an emergency.

Users also check back in when they are home.

The page was created just two weeks ago and already has more than 100 members, one of whom is a personal trainer who has taught self-defense classes to about a dozen of the women.

Lora says the idea for the group came from her mother, who encouraged her to always tell someone about who she is going out with and when, especially when meeting a stranger.