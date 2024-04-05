Fallen Chicago firefighter honored during badge ceremony

A fallen Chicago firefighter was honored Friday during a badge ceremony.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk’s badge was added to the memorial wall at the Quinn Fire Academy.

The 55-year-old died last year from a heart attack while fighting a fire in a Gold Coast high rise.

"Surely in your absence, there will be an impact. That impact from Lt. Tchoryk has given you the push to keep going forward, because in a fire service we say to our fallen member, 'job well done, duty well done and duty served. We will take it from here,'" a representative of the Chicago Fire Department said.

A brick dedication for Tchoryk was also held in the Firefighter Memorial Park.