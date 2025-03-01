Fallen Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso honored on 2nd anniversary of his death

Exactly two years ago today, Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was shot and killed while responding to a call for help.

On Saturday, fellow officers and his family gathered to honor his memory.

What we know:

Dozens of Chicago police officers packed the Eighth District Chicago Lawn station to pay tribute to Vasquez-Lasso.

"The man is a hero. He will always live as a hero and his name will live as a hero," said Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling.

Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was a four-year veteran of the department when he was fatally shot on March 1, 2023, while responding to a domestic disturbance in Gage Park.

"Obviously, he was a great individual. You never heard anybody say anything negative about him. But, he was a worker and he worked to keep the city safe," Snelling said.

The ceremony included Chicago police bagpipes, the Mounted Police unit, and the Honor Guard.

What they're saying:

Vasquez-Lasso’s family, including his wife, mother, and sister, attended the event, still mourning their loss.

"There's always going to be a hole there. There's always going to be an empty seat at the table during the holidays for the family and this gets very emotional for the family no matter how much time goes by," Snelling said.

"He is the true American hero. Filling out the true American dream. He came to this country at 18 years old, learned the language, began to work, put himself through school and became a Chicago police officer. It doesn't get more picture perfect than that," said 8th District Commander Bryan Spreyne.

What's next:

Steven Montano, 20, has been charged with the murder of Officer Vasquez-Lasso. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody awaiting trial.

