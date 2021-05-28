Fallen tree branch blocks northbound Lake Shore Drive at North Avenue

Traffic on northbound Lake Shore Drive was at a standstill Friday afternoon after a large tree branch fell at North Avenue, causing a two-car crash and sending one person to a hospital.

Firefighters were cutting up the branch in an attempt to remove it, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Traffic was diverted off of Lake Shore Drive over a mile south at Monroe Avenue, he said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Three people in the crash refused treatment, while one person was taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Langford said.

Winds were gusting at 35 mph at O’Hare Airport on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wave warning closed most of Chicago’s beaches to swimming on the first day they were to be reopened since closing over a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A fallen tree branch blocked all lanes of northbound Lake Shore Drive at North Avenue on Friday, May 28. 2021. | Sun-Times staff