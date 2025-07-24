Fallout continues after Orland Township board votes to close DMV

The Brief Orland Township Board voted 3-2 to close its DMV, ending a $1-per-year lease with the Secretary of State's Office; trustees cited parking issues as a key concern. Township Supervisor Paul O’Grady criticized the decision as "reckless" and launched a petition to reverse the closure, citing its heavy use and impact on seniors. Tinley Park's mayor offered to host the DMV and has contacted Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias in response to the potential loss of services in the area.



Tensions remain high after the Orland Township Board of Trustees voted earlier this week to shut down its local Department of Motor Vehicles office.

Township Supervisor Paul O’Grady called the decision "reckless."

What we know:

The mayor of Tinley Park has contacted Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to propose relocating the DMV to their suburb if the closure proceeds.

On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to terminate its contract with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The DMV, located at 149th Street and Ravinia Avenue, currently operates under a $1-per-year lease. It is the 22nd busiest facility among 122 locations statewide.

Trustees who supported the closure cited ongoing issues, including insufficient parking.

Supervisor O’Grady launched a petition to reverse the board’s decision.

"The citizens appreciate the services. They rely on the services and especially our seniors," said O'Grady. "I'm greatly concerned about the ability of to just to throw the Secretary of State's Office out 90 days without really any notice. I think it's going to deprive our area of the services that we need so desperately. We know that thousands, tens of thousands of people use this facility every year and without a plan in place, without a location to go to, I just don't think it's, I think it's reckless."

What's next:

The Village of Tinley Park is stepping in to offer assistance and position itself as a potential new home for the Secretary of State’s Office, pending the closure in Orland Township.