Families cool off amid heatwave at Lombard’s Paradise Bay Water Park

If you’re looking to beat the heat, you might want to consider Lombard’s Paradise Bay Water Park.

As the heat index reached over 100 degrees Wednesday, folks of all ages had a blast cooling off.

"It’s hot and it's thick. The pool is the place to be", one woman said.

Doors opened at 4 p.m., with a line of families filing in.

Chicago weather: Record-breaking heat Wednesday and one more day of triple-digit heat index values

There are three water slides and space reserved for open swimming. Whether taking on the diving board or a game of water cannon, this was the place to be.

The park can hold a little over 1,000 people with most lifeguards being in high school.

The extended hours certainly served as a relief for all.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Not only does it give patrons a nice place to relax, it provides students with their first job and forces them to be responsible", the director said.

The major attraction is called The Wipe Out. After climbing nearly 60 stairs and plummeting down a massive slide, you spin round and round into a gigantic water bowl before plunging eight feet down.

Paradise Bay Water Park is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.