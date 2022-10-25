Families displaced by West Side gas explosion getting a helping hand

Families displaced by a gas explosion in Chicago's Austin neighborhood are getting a helping hand.

On Tuesday, Molina Healthcare of Illinois presented a $10,000 check to Urban Alternative.

The group is currently housing 31 families impacted by the September building explosion on West End Avenue.

A man was killed, and seven others were injured in the explosion.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man who died suffered extensive burns as the result of the blast.

The explosion caused the building to partially collapse.

The cause of the explosion was the ignition of natural gas.