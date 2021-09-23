Families of 3 men killed in Starved Rock explosion file lawsuit

The families of three men killed in an explosion near Starved Rock State Park filed a lawsuit Thursday, saying companies at a nearby demolition site are to blame for their deaths.

Immer Rivera Tejada, 39, Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26, were killed on May 6 while on a fishing trip along the Illinois River. Immer and Rafael were brothers, and Guillermo was their nephew.

Their families' attorney says when Immer went to cook the fish, they propped up a cast iron pan with what they believed was a copper pipe.

But it was really an explosive rod left over after the March 18 demolition of the old Route 178 bridge, according to Attorney Patrick Salvi.

One of the victim's widows spoke on Thursday.

"There are still days when I wake up and for a moment I forget that my husband has died," said Maluc Cordoba-Arce. "And every day all of our children are reminded that their fathers are never coming home."

All three men lived within blocks of one another in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. They had seven children in all, ranging in age from 3-years-old to 15-years-old.

The wrongful death lawsuit targets two construction companies and a blasting company.