Families of crime victims gather in Chicago's Austin and Little Village neighborhoods

Families of crime victims from Chicago gathered in Little Village and Austin on Saturday to mark the fourth "National Crime Victims Rights Week."

Pictures of dozens of crime victims filled a table kept dry under a tent.

"It's very sad to constantly hear somebody killed in the neighborhood. And thinking to myself, ‘How is this happening constantly?’" asked neighbor Dolores Castaneda.

The goal of the event is turn pain into purpose, and push for safety and justice policies that will break the cycle of violence.

"I think we need more support for families," said organizer Dr. Yvette Castaneda. "All the complexities of their life. Their health, mental health. Being able to have jobs. It's a complicated issue. There are a lot of solutions."

