Families searching for 2 missing men last seen leaving Chicago nightclub

The families of two missing Chicago-area men are hoping someone out there knows where they are.

The men -- who are from River Grove -- were last seen leaving a North Side nightclub in the 200 block of West Ontario at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning. They were driving a black, four-door Dodge Avenger heading east on Washington near Millennium Park. It's unknown if they were driving the car.

Tony Lemon, 21, had on a red hoodie with the word “Miami” on the front. Joseph Ramos, 22, had on a blue pullover hoodie.

The college students were set to meet friends at another club, but they never made it.

The car has Illinois plates with the tag, “AQ54397.” If you see the vehicle or them, call police.