Families sue Snapchat after loved ones die of fentanyl-laced pills

Snapchat is being sued for its role in the sale of fentanyl.

According to the lawsuit, features like "My Eyes Only" and "Snap Map" connects users with drug dealers while allowing them to erase the potential evidence of a crime.

The suit includes the families of 15 teens and young adults who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills purchased from drug dealers they connected with on the app.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"They might be sharing in their Snapchat or TikToks or whatever they’re posting that they’re suffering from anxiety or things going on in their life, and again, groups or accounts troll on this and then go after them before you know it they’re leading them down the path to these illegal drugs," said Eric Feinberg, Vice President of Coalition for a Safer Web.

Snapchat is also being investigated by the FBI and Department of Justice.

According to the CDC, fentanyl-related deaths of 10- to 19-year-olds increased by 182-percent between 2019 and 2021.