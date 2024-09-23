Suburban family makes exciting appearance on Family Feud

A family from suburban Bartlett made an exciting appearance on a popular game show this week, bringing plenty of laughs and competitive spirit to the screen.

The Bentcliff family took the stage on the season 26 premiere of Family Feud, impressing audiences by consistently securing top answers on the board.

This isn’t their first time on television—Cathy Bentcliff, a family member, was the winner of the final season of I Survived a Japanese Game Show, taking home a $250,000 prize.

Now, with five Bentcliff family members competing, they’ve already survived four rounds of Family Feud and show no signs of slowing down.