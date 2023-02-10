Family files wrongful death lawsuit after student suffers fatal allergic reaction at suburban university

article

A lawsuit was filed this morning against Trinity University claiming a freshman died after eating contaminated food at the campus dining hall last summer.

The family of 18-year-old Avery Gilbert is seeking an explanation and accountability.

The complaint filed in the Lake County Circuit Court claims Avery had an allergy to fish. On August 10, 2022 he ate food from the Trinity dining hall that was labeled allergen-free.

The lawsuit claims the food Avery ate was "cross-contacted" with allergens, and he then suffered a severe allergic reaction.

The school said he was found by a fellow football teammate in the Johnson Hall entryway collapsed.

EMS responded and administered life-saving measures before transporting him to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead that same day.

Gilbert was a 2022 graduate of Grayslake North High School and a resident of Lake Villa.

Fox 32 News is reaching out to Trinity University for comment.