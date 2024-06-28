Expand / Collapse search

Family, friends mourn retired Chicago police officer slain outside his home

June 28, 2024
CHICAGO - Loved ones paid their final respects on Friday to a retired Chicago police officer who was killed in a shooting outside his home last week. 

On the same afternoon, Chicago police announced a second arrest was made in connection with the incident. 

The visitation for 73-year-old Larry Neuman was held at Saint Michael Missionary Baptist Church, on the city's South Side. 

Neuman was a former marine and held the distinction of being the longest serving explosives technician in CPD history. 

More recently, he worked for TSA as a bomb training expert out of both O'Hare and Midway airports. 

Neuman was also an ordained minister who is being remembered by friends and family as a pillar of the community.

He is survived by his wife and children.