Family, friends mourn retired Chicago police officer slain outside his home

Loved ones paid their final respects on Friday to a retired Chicago police officer who was killed in a shooting outside his home last week.

On the same afternoon, Chicago police announced a second arrest was made in connection with the incident.

RELATED: Second teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of retired Chicago police officer

The visitation for 73-year-old Larry Neuman was held at Saint Michael Missionary Baptist Church, on the city's South Side.

Neuman was a former marine and held the distinction of being the longest serving explosives technician in CPD history.

More recently, he worked for TSA as a bomb training expert out of both O'Hare and Midway airports.

Neuman was also an ordained minister who is being remembered by friends and family as a pillar of the community.

He is survived by his wife and children.