Community mourns slain officer, rev. Larry Neuman with vigil and march

More than 200 people marched along West Monroe on Sunday, from St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, where murdered officer and reverend Larry Neuman lived.

"When you look at everyone coming together, this is the start of something," said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Those in attendance included Mayor Brandon Johnson, Snelling, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears Ervin and several others.

The vigil was led by 28th Ward Alderman Jason Ervin and Pastor Paul Sims.

"Officer Larry Neuman has been fighting for a very long time to make sure brothers had hope," Johnson said.

"Anyone that knew Larry Neuman, knew he would have done anything for those two young men," Pastor Sims said.

Rev. Larry Neuman retired from CPD after more than 30 years as the department's longest-serving bomb technician.

He was also a former marine and survived the Vietnam War.

The 73-year-old was killed while outside his home Thursday afternoon in what police believe was a robbery attempt.

RELATED: Retired Chicago police officer fatally shot on West Side, suspect on the run

"We need to make sure we get them off the street, because if they can't get it right, it's time for us to get them right," Snelling said.

On Sunday, a 16-year-old boy turned himself in to Chicago police in connection with the shooting.

A day earlier, police released images of two suspects, believed to be 16 to 21 years old.

There remains a $75,000 reward for any information leading to their arrest and convictions.

Meanwhile, West Garfield Park residents and Neuman's family are relying on their faith to push through the days ahead.

Loved ones said faith is something Neuman lived and breathed.

His visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church.