Teen turns himself in to Chicago police in connection with shooting that killed retired officer: CPD

A 16-year-old boy has turned himself in to Chicago police in connection with a shooting that killed a retired officer last week.

The teen turned himself in on Sunday, but further details are limited at this time.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.

What happened in the shooting

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of W. Monroe Street, not far from Larry Neuman's home in West Garfield Park.

Neuman, 73, was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his wounds, according to police.

He was the police department's longest-serving explosives technician.

CPD's Bomb Squad and other members of the police department escorted his body from the hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday afternoon.

Initially, no suspects were in custody after the shooting.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, ATF Chicago and FBI Chicago offered a combined $75,000 reward for any information that helps lead to an arrest and conviction in Neuman's murder.

After Neuman retired from the force, he became a minister at his neighborhood church, Saint Michael Missionary Baptist. He is survived by his wife and children.

RELATED: Retired Chicago police officer fatally shot on West Side, suspect on the run

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.