Retired Chicago police officer fatally shot on West Side, suspect at large: CPD

A retired Chicago police officer was shot and killed on the city's West Side and the suspect is still on the run, according to the police department.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of W. Monroe.

The victim, a 73-year-old man, was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his wounds, according to Chicago police.

Further details on the shooting haven't been released and the victim hasn't been identified.

A Chicago police spokesperson told FOX 32 the deceased officer retired in 2010 and started with Chicago PD in 1982 – he was a bomb technician.

No arrests have yet been made. The investigation is ongoing.