Family, friends remember slain 14-year-old Chicago boy as 'full of joy'

Community activists held a prayer vigil for a murdered 14-year-old boy Friday.

He was one of two 14-year-olds killed on the exact same day in Chicago in separate shootings.

His mom and dad were too distraught to talk on camera, but off-camera, the father said he simply wants justice for his son, Javion Ivy.

Family and friends described Ivy as a "ladies man," "full of joy" and a lover of basketball.

Unfortunately, his dream to play basketball professionally was shattered when he was shot twice in the chest just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

His father said he was in route to pickup Javion's 12-year-old sister from school.

According to the Sun-Times, a person went up and took something from Javion's backpack before running away.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West Adams on the Near West Side.

Javion's father said the last thing his son said to him was, "I love you."

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

Chicago police say they have surveillance video from the area and witnesses of the crime, however, no suspect is in custody.

Area Four detectives continue to investigate.