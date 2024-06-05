Oak Lawn family marks one year since fatal accident with protest

An Oak Lawn man's family is marking one year since his death by protesting over what they say are repeated failures on the part of police and presenting what they're calling "smoking gun" evidence.

The Oak Lawn Police Department did not conduct a blood alcohol content test on the woman who fatally struck Murod Kurdi with her car in June of last year.

An officer claimed they smelled alcohol on Leanne Cusack's breath, but she refused a breathalyzer test. She was given a ticket for failure to reduce speed and then went home.

Police also did not call the state's attorney's office to force a blood draw. Instead, Oak Lawn police opted for an eye test.

"Today, we have video evidence that we are going to be showing everyone from a civil lawsuit deposition in which Murod's killer Leanne Cusack admits to having been drunk while driving the vehicle when she ultimately struck and killed Murod Kurdi," said Muhammad Sankari, of the Arab American Action Network.

Kurdi's mother is calling on the officer involved to be fired and for other officers at the Oak Lawn Police Department to receive further training.

