Alleged drunk driver fined $750, given community service in Oak Lawn crash that killed Murod Kurdi

The mother of an Oak Lawn man who was killed in a traffic crash appeared in court for what is believed to be the final hearing in her son's death.

Murod Kurdi was hit and killed by a vehicle in front of his home by a car. The driver, 27-year-old Leanne Cusack, told police she was coming home from a bar and that she consumed two drinks before getting behind the wheel.

An officer smelled alcohol on her breath, but she refused a breathalyzer test and was able to go home with ticket for failure to reduce speed. Police also did not call the state's attorney's office to force a blood draw.

Instead, police opted for an eye test.

On Tuesday, Cucack was found guilty of "failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident" and fined $750. She was also given 30 hours of community service.

"Because the OLPD failed to act accordingly, the evidence of Cusack’s intoxication was never collected, and she was instead given little more than a speeding ticket. We knew that justice would not be served in the Bridgeview courthouse today, because justice is not a simple monetary fine. It is calling to account a person who caused the death of another, and the racist police department that allowed it to happen," the Arab American Action Network said in a statement following the judge's ruling.