Family of 13-year-old fatally shot by Chicago police still unsure when they can view video

The family of a 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by police in Little Village, remains unsure when they’ll be able to view police body camera video of the shooting.

"In response to inquiries that we have received from the media asking us to comment on reports that the Chicago Police Department is considering plans to release the video [Friday], we want to say that no one with the CPD or COPA has informed us of any such plans. And in fact, we are assured that the video will not be released publicly until the family has the opportunity to watch it," family spokeswoman Debbie Price said in a statement.

Price said the family would be holding a private for Adam soon.

The family said they "appreciate the outpouring of community support and are especially grateful that the gatherings, vigils and protests have been peaceful," according to the statement.

Adam was shot and killed early March 29 after officers responded to a report of gunfire about 2:35 a.m. and saw two males standing in an alley in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, police said.

Police said the person later identified as Adam ran from the scene and was shot in the chest by a police officer during what police an "armed confrontation." They later released a photo of a weapon they said they recovered at the scene.