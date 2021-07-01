Family of 7-year-old boy who drowned in Chicago River last year files lawsuit

The grief-stricken family of a 7-year-old boy who drowned in the Chicago River last year has filed a lawsuit.

In July 2020, 7-year-old Victor Lobato and his family were on a boat that capsized near 15th and Lumber street.

Police said a cargo ship passed them in a no-wake zone and created large waves, causing the boat to overturn.

The Lobato family is now suing the owners of that cargo ship, Material Services Corporation.

Victor's mother says the ship stopped, but never turned around to help the passengers.

"Before I got in the boat, I made sure all of my four kids had on life jackets, when they came to rescue us, I was the last person to be rescued," said Mariana Ochoa, Victor's mother.

FOX 32 reached out to the cargo ship's owner, but have not yet heard back.