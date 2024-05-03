Family of fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca speaks out after Xavier Tate's court hearing

Family members of fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca attended his suspected killer's court hearing Friday morning.

FOP President John Catanzara was also alongside the family.

Following the hearing, Officer Huesca's mother and brother spoke to reporters.

"I just want to say to all of you and all the people that have supported us in this horrible pain and this very sad loss of my lovely son, thank you so much for supporting our family," said Edith Huesca, Officer Huesca's mother.

"Today, I feel a little bit of relief. I know it's gonna be a couple more harder days to go along afterwards, but I just want everyone to know that there will be justice done for my brother," said Emiliao Huesca Jr.

Officer Huesca was fatally shot just before 3 a.m Sunday, April 21, in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

He was on his way home from work at the time of the shooting.

Police were alerted by ShotSpotter and when officers arrived, they found Huesca with multiple gunshot wounds not far from his family's home.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

In addition to his mother and brother, Officer Huesca is survived by his father, grandmother and a sister.