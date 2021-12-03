Family of Jelani Day hires Attorney Ben Crump; calls on FBI to investigate case as federal hate crime

The family of Jelani Day has hired attorney Ben Crump to get some answers.

Crump most recently lead the family of George Floyd's legal team.

Jelani Day's family is convinced he was murdered, and they say Crump will be able to prove it.

His body was found in the Illinois River this summer, weeks after he was reported missing.

It is still not clear how he ended up in the river.

The autopsy showed the Illinois State student didn't have any injuries and drowned.

Crump says Day's family deserves justice.

Crump went on to demand the FBI investigate this case as a federal hate crime.

He says none of it adds up.