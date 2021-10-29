Family of man killed by Chicago police in Englewood apartment calls for justice

An Illinois state representative is calling for the firing of the Chicago police officers involved in the shooting death of an Englewood man.

Representative La Shawn Ford is joining the family of Turell Brown in questioning the use of deadly force.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released police bodycam video of the incident. Police were called to an Englewood apartment in September for a domestic disturbance.

Brown was holding a knife and did not drop it after repeated calls for him to do so from police.

"If this had been a situation of Turell Brown murdering the Chicago police, he would have been in jail right today. They would not have allowed him to go home to his family, to continue his job. So just because these are the Chicago police, because they're of law enforcement, I don't understand. My heart is broken," said sister Kaleya Brown.

The officers involved in the incident were put on a 30-day administrative leave, but are now back to work.

COPA has not yet released findings from its investigation.