Family of man killed by Chicago police wants bodycam video released

The family of a man shot and killed by Chicago police last week says officers shot the wrong person.

Michael Craig's family says police had been to the apartment several times in recent weeks in the Gresham neighborhood. The 61-year-old’s wife had mental health issues and was off her medication.

In 2016, she stabbed Craig seven times.

During this most recent incident, lawyers for the family say Craig’s 7-year-old son had neighbors call the police because his mom had a knife to his dad's neck. The family is calling for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) to release the bodycam footage.

"Witnesses heard the police officer, there were two police officers, yell ‘drop it, drop it.’ And immediately two gunshots were fired. That's what we do know. What we also know is Michael Craig died from his gunshot wounds. We also know that Michael Craig, a 61-year-old domestic violence victim who was much smaller than his wife, had more than one stabbing to his body," said attorney Michael Oppenheimer.

The Chicago Police Department says the officers involved have been placed on desk duty for 30 days pending the outcome of the investigation.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP