Family of man shot dead by Chicago Police want officer to face charges

A Chicago family is spending the holiday weekend demanding justice for Anthony Alvarez, who was shot dead by Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano in March in Portage Park.

Body-cam video shows police chase Alvarez down an alley before shooting him several times in the front yard of a home on the 5200 block of West Eddy Street in the early-morning hours of March 31.

A Chicago police officer yells "Drop the gun! Drop the gun!" before firing five shots from close range, according to the police bodycam video released by COPA, which investigates police shootings.

While lying on the ground, Alvarez asks police, "Why did you shoot me?"

On Monday, Solano was stripped of his police powers.

