Family of man shot in head voices concern over how loved one is being treated at Chicago hospital

A family is calling into question how a local hospital is treating their loved one.

Roger Solis was accidentally shot in the head days ago in Chicago and was rushed to the emergency room.

His family says he arrived at Stroger Hospital, and they allege he was immediately treated as a gang member because he's Hispanic.

Solis' wife is calling for an EEG to test activity in the brain, because that testing hasn't been done. The family doesn't want to consider him dead until the routine test is complete.

"My husband arrived sat the hospital with no voice, no ears, and no form of communication. I have been his voice since I got here with him. I have not been able to get into communication with any doctors with any conclusion of what they have made. They have just told me that they will let me know who was in charge. But I have no answers since Friday," said Jasmine Hernandez.

Now, the family wants to get a second opinion.

Stroger Hospital did respond, releasing the following statement.

"We follow written protocols to assess brain activity using best medical practices."

"We respect the rights of patients and their families to seek outside medical opinions and facilitate transfers as requested when there is an accepting facility."